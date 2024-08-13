Short Interest in ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ) Drops By 96.9%

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the July 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ADM Endeavors Stock Performance
ADMQ stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. ADM Endeavors has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
ADM Endeavors Company Profile
