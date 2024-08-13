Short Interest in ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ) Drops By 96.9%

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the July 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADM Endeavors Stock Performance

ADMQ stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. ADM Endeavors has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Get ADM Endeavors alerts:

ADM Endeavors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ADM Endeavors, Inc, provides installation services to grocery decor and design companies in the United States. It engages in retail sale of business cards, coffee cups; print garments and other fabric items; and offers embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.