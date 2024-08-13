Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Drops By 57.4%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,231,600 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the July 15th total of 49,887,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

