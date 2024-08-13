Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Drops By 57.4%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,231,600 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the July 15th total of 49,887,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agricultural Bank of China
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.