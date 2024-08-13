Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Grows By 541.9%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 541.9% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Ajinomoto Price Performance
OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ajinomoto has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $42.71.
Ajinomoto Company Profile
