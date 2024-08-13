Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Grows By 541.9%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 541.9% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ajinomoto has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $42.71.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.