Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Expands By 99.1%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Atos Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of Atos stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Atos has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

