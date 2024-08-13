Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Increases By 200.0%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

BYNO opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. byNordic Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $240,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

