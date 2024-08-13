Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Rises By 179.8%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 179.8% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Captivision Stock Performance

Shares of CAPTW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Captivision has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

