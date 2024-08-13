Short Interest in Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Declines By 99.2%

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ethema Health Price Performance

Shares of GRST opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Ethema Health has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. The company operates through two segments, Rental Operations and In-Patient Services. It also operates addiction treatment centers. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017.

