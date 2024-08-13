Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Declines By 97.9%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Down 3.8 %
Focus Graphite stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.22.
About Focus Graphite
