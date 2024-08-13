Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Declines By 98.6%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock opened at 20.18 on Tuesday. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a one year low of 7.72 and a one year high of 27.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is 22.82 and its 200 day moving average is 21.34.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Company Profile
