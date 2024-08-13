Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Decreases By 71.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSMV opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
