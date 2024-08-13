Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Decreases By 71.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMV opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMV. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

