Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Decreases By 93.7%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000.

Get InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJV opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.