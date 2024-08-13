Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Declines By 97.8%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LIXIL Stock Performance

JSGRY stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. LIXIL has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

