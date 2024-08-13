Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Declines By 97.8%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LIXIL Stock Performance
JSGRY stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. LIXIL has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $27.03.
About LIXIL
