Short Interest in LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Decreases By 88.6%

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the July 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YAHOY stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. LY has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

