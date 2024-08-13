Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Rises By 473.3%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 473.3% from the July 15th total of 673,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,763,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,807,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,659 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

