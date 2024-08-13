Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Declines By 77.8%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on VerifyMe
VerifyMe Stock Performance
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VerifyMe will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About VerifyMe
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
