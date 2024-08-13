Short Interest in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Drops By 44.1%

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
WinVest Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WINVR opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. WinVest Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
About WinVest Acquisition
