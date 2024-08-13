Short Interest in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Drops By 44.1%

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WinVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINVR opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. WinVest Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

About WinVest Acquisition

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

