Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Decreases By 75.0%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Worley Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

