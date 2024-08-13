Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Declines By 39.4%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 22.20 and a current ratio of 22.20. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $55.63.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

