Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE:SSTK opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

