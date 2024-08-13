Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.71.

SIA stock opened at C$15.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.87 and a one year high of C$15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

