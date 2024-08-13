Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.71.

TSE:SIA opened at C$15.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

