Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 2,721 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNW

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.