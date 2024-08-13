Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 277,145 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0145 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

(Free Report)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.