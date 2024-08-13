Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,602 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

