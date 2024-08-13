Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,142 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,384,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 127,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 649,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 106,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

