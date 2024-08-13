Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYEL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

LYEL opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.52. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. Equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

