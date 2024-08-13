Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE PRM opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares bought 42,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

