Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $204,000 Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Price Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $278.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.41. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $319.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPAY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.