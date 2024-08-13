Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $204,000 Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Corpay Price Performance
NYSE CPAY opened at $278.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.41. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $319.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPAY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Corpay
Corpay Profile
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corpay
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.