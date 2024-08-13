Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stake in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report) by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of FingerMotion worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in FingerMotion by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNGR stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of -1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. FingerMotion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

