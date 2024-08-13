Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $148,000 in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 480,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 418,878 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in NatWest Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 401,868 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in NatWest Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,398,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 370,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 993,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 328,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

