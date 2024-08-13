Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $152,000 in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in International General Insurance by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International General Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

International General Insurance Price Performance

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. International General Insurance had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter.

International General Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.