Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $30,000 in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,987 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

AVAL opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.98. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

