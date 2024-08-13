Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 21,041 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Olaplex by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

