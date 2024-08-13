Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PFS shares. StockNews.com cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFS stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

