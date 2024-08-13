Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,561 Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TERN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TERN opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $424.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.37.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

