Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,289 BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

