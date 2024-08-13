Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 187 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,711,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,393,264,000 after acquiring an additional 466,929 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,146,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,049,000 after acquiring an additional 141,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,958,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,973,000 after acquiring an additional 290,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

