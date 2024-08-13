Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 5,778 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,019 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857,423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 586,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 865,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 526,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 461,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

