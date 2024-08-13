Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 7,044 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.39. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

