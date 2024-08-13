Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 113,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 88,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 627,015 shares of company stock worth $10,010,538. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

GBDC stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

