Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.25. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.