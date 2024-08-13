Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 193,512 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Oscar Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Price Performance

Oscar Health stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 over the last three months. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSCR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.