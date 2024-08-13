Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Sunrun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sunrun by 18.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,395,297 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,119. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

