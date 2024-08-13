Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 23.0% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 753,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 285,493 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 252,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 117,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $328.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.40. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

