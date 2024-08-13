Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Down 20%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 320,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 73,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sirona Biochem Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21.

About Sirona Biochem

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

