Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Upgraded to Outperform by ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

Softchoice stock opened at C$18.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of -0.16. Softchoice has a 52-week low of C$14.40 and a 52-week high of C$22.46.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

