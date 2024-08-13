Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens started coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $564.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $900,435. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

