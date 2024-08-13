Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after buying an additional 12,013,898 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $76,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $16,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

