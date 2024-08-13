SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 230,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 85,650 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.