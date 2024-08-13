SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,013,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 522,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

